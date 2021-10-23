Neston Parish Church Bells Will Ring Out For Climate

Published: 23rd October 2021 13:39

Here at St Mary and St Helen's Church, Neston or rather the Parish of Neston, I believe that today is a time of real national crisis and so on Saturday 30th October the historic bells will ring to warn of the threat faced.

We mostly associate church bells with the call to worship, weddings and very special national celebrations such as the millennium or the ending of the Second World War. But they also have another historic function: to ring out warnings.

Normally those warnings have been local: to warn of fire, floods or shipwrecks. But they were very much on standby to warn of possible invasions by Hitler, Napoleon or the Spanish Armada. Times of real national crisis.





The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. The IPCC has issued a report stating unequivocally the extreme weather events which have swept the globe are the consequence of man-made climate change. The UN Secretary General has signalled ‘Code Red for Humanity', which he would not do lightly.

Our planet has given us warning after warning, through floods, wildfires, droughts, heat domes and hurricanes, that we have profoundly affected the balance of the planet and are making it increasingly hostile to humanity.

There can no longer be any doubt that humanity needs to action changes... and on a global scale.

As Christians we are also concerned with the millions around the world who are being profoundly affected: the poor who have contributed the least to the problem.

The nations of the Global South are already suffering the severest effects of drought, crop failures, hurricanes and cyclones. But there are those in this country who will also be the first to suffer from rising food prices, heat exhaustion or the inability to insure their homes and businesses against floods.

From Sunday 31st October, in Glasgow, the UK is hosting the 26th International Conference to address the Climate Crisis. So far those conferences have failed to slow the rate of greenhouse gas emissions.

The bells of St Mary and St Helen's Church in Neston, also those of other Churches across the World, on Saturday 30th September will be ringing out our warning to remind the delegates of the urgency of the dangers we now face. We need our World Leaders to take the courageous and, if necessary, selfless actions that times of extreme emergency require.

Please do put any pressure you can on those who can influence positive actions to improve the present situation. Equally as you feel moved to do so pray for positive action from the Leaders of the World who can bring about positive change.

Yours In Christ,

Reverend Alan Dawson

Vicar of Neston

Please click here to see the event poster.

