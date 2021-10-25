Start Your Cycle as Part-time Supervisor

Published: 25th October 2021 09:36

Join The Blue Bicycle family as their part-time supervisor and work in tandem with a fantastic team.

The Blue Bicycle is a family run business in the heart of Neston town centre. We have a great team here, but one of our key members is soon to be moving on which leaves us hunting for a new part-time, front of house supervisor.

The job would involve assisting with the day-to-day running of the coffee shop, ensuring we are always providing a welcoming, enjoyable and efficient service to everyone that walks through our doors.

The role will be on a part-time basis, hours will be between 8.30am and 6pm.

Here are the applicant/role requirements:

At least two years' experience in the hospitality industry.

Flexibility on workdays and hours depending on requirements.

Ability to work in a fast-paced service environment with full table service.

Ability to work as part of a team and lead by example.

Understanding of food hygiene and allergen safety.

A smile and sense of humour, also essential

A trial shift will be required following a successful interview process and salary will be negotiable based on experience and skillset.

To apply, please send in your CV and covering letter via email, the closing date for applications is Wednesday 3 November 2021.

We look forward to hearing from you,

The Blue Bicycle Team

