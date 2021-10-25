  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Start Your Cycle as Part-time Supervisor

Published: 25th October 2021 09:36

Join The Blue Bicycle family as their part-time supervisor and work in tandem with a fantastic team. 

Join the team at The Blue Bicycle.

The Blue Bicycle is a family run business in the heart of Neston town centre. We have a great team here, but one of our key members is soon to be moving on which leaves us hunting for a new part-time, front of house supervisor.

The job would involve assisting with the day-to-day running of the coffee shop, ensuring we are always providing a welcoming, enjoyable and efficient service to everyone that walks through our doors.

The role will be on a part-time basis, hours will be between 8.30am and 6pm.

Here are the applicant/role requirements:

  • At least two years' experience in the hospitality industry.
  • Flexibility on workdays and hours depending on requirements.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced service environment with full table service.
  • Ability to work as part of a team and lead by example.
  • Understanding of food hygiene and allergen safety.
  • A smile and sense of humour, also essential

Join The Blue Bicycle family.

A trial shift will be required following a successful interview process and salary will be negotiable based on experience and skillset.

Apply Here

To apply, please send in your CV and covering letter via email, the closing date for applications is Wednesday 3 November 2021.

We look forward to hearing from you,
The Blue Bicycle Team

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies