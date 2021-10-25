  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Don't be alone this Christmas, enjoy Neston Community Christmas Dinner

Published: 25th October 2021 15:30

Organisers would like to gauge interest ahead of this year's planned Christmas dinner at the United Reformed Church on Parkgate Road, Neston. 

Event poster.

The Christmas Day Community Christmas Dinner is an invitation to all, young and old, not to be alone at Christmastime. Christmas lunch will be provided free of charge and transport is available if needed.

Prior to 2020 the community dinner would be held at the United Reformed Church Community Hall, until COVID-19 hampered last year's plans. Instead of joining together in one location, hampers were delivered home, with a portion of gravy and a jolly dose of Christmas cheer.

This year's dinner is planned to be held once again at the hall, but organisers want to understand the number of interested parties and whether a collective gathering would rather be avoided by some. 

So whether you can come and join us at 12.30pm at the URC Community Hall on Christmas Day, or plans evolve to look a little different, please express your interest today by email nestoncommunityxmas@gmail.com or call Louise Irvine on 0151 336 1468 and leave a voicemail.

Please make contact to register your interest, contribute towards the cost or donate food.

Event poster.

Community Hall

United Reformed Church
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6UZ

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies