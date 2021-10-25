Don't be alone this Christmas, enjoy Neston Community Christmas Dinner

Published: 25th October 2021 15:30

Organisers would like to gauge interest ahead of this year's planned Christmas dinner at the United Reformed Church on Parkgate Road, Neston.

The Christmas Day Community Christmas Dinner is an invitation to all, young and old, not to be alone at Christmastime. Christmas lunch will be provided free of charge and transport is available if needed.

Prior to 2020 the community dinner would be held at the United Reformed Church Community Hall, until COVID-19 hampered last year's plans. Instead of joining together in one location, hampers were delivered home, with a portion of gravy and a jolly dose of Christmas cheer.

This year's dinner is planned to be held once again at the hall, but organisers want to understand the number of interested parties and whether a collective gathering would rather be avoided by some.

So whether you can come and join us at 12.30pm at the URC Community Hall on Christmas Day, or plans evolve to look a little different, please express your interest today by email nestoncommunityxmas@gmail.com or call Louise Irvine on 0151 336 1468 and leave a voicemail.

Please make contact to register your interest, contribute towards the cost or donate food.

Community Hall

United Reformed Church

Parkgate Road

Neston

CH64 6UZ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.