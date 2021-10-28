An Update from Woodfall Primary

Published: 28th October 2021 22:10

From a wonderful Harvest ceremony to money raised by the Woodfall Rotakids, the children at Woodfall Primary School have had a busy start to the new school year.

Our Year 3s lead a wonderful Harvest Assembly for their parents last week. Once again, we have been overwhelmed by your generosity and donations for the West Cheshire Food Bank. Thank you to all our Woodfall families and staff for helping us to passionately support our community.

Woodfall Rotakids held a non-uniform day today to raise money for Maggie's. We raised £167.91. Earlier in the term we held a cake sale that raised £102.65 for Maggie's. So in total we have raised £ 270.56 for Maggie's this term.

We thank all the Woodfall children, parents and staff for all their wonderful support.

Hayley Foster and Woodfall Rotakids

