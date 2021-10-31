Welcome to Neston's 12 Shops of Christmas Merry Mouse Hunt

As part of Neston's Christmas celebrations this year, you are warmly invited to go on a Merry Mouse Hunt around the town centre.

You can even get some Christmas shopping done locally as well, while you hunt.

JimJams Gifts have been out and about hiding 12 of these lovely festive fellas in the windows of shops and businesses in and around the High Street.

From Monday 1st up to and including Saturday 27th November, pick up a FREE entry form from Neston Community Youth Centre (Burton Road), Paisley Grey (lower High Street) or Neston Library. Then, get hunting!

When you spot a Merry Mouse, pop into the shop or business and get them to stamp your form. Completed forms should then be popped in the entry box on the JimJams stall at the Christmas Crafts and Gifts market at Neston Town Hall on November 27th between 10am and 7pm.

All completed forms will go into a prize draw, with the winner picking up a glorious hamper full of goodies from local businesses.

The Merry Mouse Hunt is taking place as part of celebrations organised by Hip & Harmony CIC, which will include the return of the lantern parade and lights switch-on, as well as an afternoon of festive fun on the Market Square. All details about the event can be found here.

Happy Hunting!

