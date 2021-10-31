  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Welcome to Neston's 12 Shops of Christmas Merry Mouse Hunt

Published: 31st October 2021 11:00

As part of Neston's Christmas celebrations this year, you are warmly invited to go on a Merry Mouse Hunt around the town centre.

You can even get some Christmas shopping done locally as well, while you hunt.

JimJams Gifts have been out and about hiding 12 of these lovely festive fellas in the windows of shops and businesses in and around the High Street.

 Neston's Merry Mouse Hunt

From Monday 1st  up to and including Saturday 27th November, pick up a FREE entry form from Neston Community Youth Centre (Burton Road), Paisley Grey (lower High Street) or Neston Library.  Then, get hunting! 

When you spot a Merry Mouse, pop into the shop or business and get them to stamp your form.  Completed forms should then be popped in the entry box on the JimJams stall at the Christmas Crafts and Gifts market at Neston Town Hall on November 27th between 10am and 7pm.

All completed forms will go into a prize draw, with the winner picking up a glorious hamper full of goodies from local businesses.

Neston's Merry Mouse Hunt

The Merry Mouse Hunt is taking place as part of celebrations organised by Hip & Harmony CIC, which will include the return of the lantern parade and lights switch-on, as well as an afternoon of festive fun on the Market Square.  All details about the event can be found here.

Happy Hunting!

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies