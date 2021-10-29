Hair-raising Winners Brought the Spooky to Neston Halloween Market

Published: 29th October 2021 16:21

From a wandering werewolf to Maleficent serving one of the stalls, the traders made sure today's market was spooktacular.

Neston's Spooky Halloween Market was held today, Friday 29th October. We had some fantastic entries for the ‘Traders Pumpkin Carving Competition' plus I'm sure I spotted a werewolf wandering around and Maleficent serving one of the stalls.

The competition was judged by the Mayor of Neston, Councillor Steve Wastell and the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Pat Kynaston. The winners of the competition were:

1st Prize - The Great British Bakehouse.

2nd Prize - Sarah's Coffee.

3rd Prize - Bluebonnet Sweets.

The weather and also COVID-19 took their toll, both the live entertainment and the biscuit decorating activities had to be cancelled. Sadly, some of our traders who were entering the competition were also absent due to these unforeseeable circumstances.

