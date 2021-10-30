  • Bookmark this page

Neston Community Film Showing Thank You for the Rain

Published: 30th October 2021 18:16

The Neston and District Churches Together Christian Aid Group are hosting a free community screening of the film, ‘Thank You For The Rain'.  

Captured through the lens of his own camera, Thank You for the Rain is the inspiring true-life story of Kisilu Musya, a smallholder farmer in Kenya. When his family and village experience the devastating human costs of the global climate crisis, Kisilu transforms into a community leader and international activist. He journeys to the world's most important international climate conference, the COP, to share his story with the world.

Exploring intersecting issues of climate justice, gender equality and access to water and education, this film is a call to action for a better future for all.

Thank You for the Rain.

The Neston screening will be at St Michael's Church on the corner of Marshlands Road on Tuesday, 2 November, 5.50pm for a 6pm start.

The film premiered in 2017. It is 87 minutes long and is suitable for age 11 plus.

All are welcome, but numbers do need be monitored and so, please phone Lynne Vaughan on 0151 336 8920 in advance. Please wear face masks and aim to maintain social distancing.

Watch the trailer by clicking here.

