Willaston & South Wirral Rotary Club - Purple for Polio Report

Author: Steve Mosley Published: 30th October 2021 20:53

Anyone passing through the centre of Willaston after dark recently may have noticed Christ Church lit up in a startling shade of purple, part of Willaston & South Wirral Rotary Club's activities in support of "Purple for Polio".

Purple for Polio is an international project initiated by Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland over thirty five years ago, with the aim of eradicating this terrible disease. It has now reached the point where only two countries remain classed as endemic.

Purple is the colour of the dye used on a child's finger to show that they have been vaccinated on mass immunisation days.

As well as lighting up the church to raise awareness, Willaston & South Wirral Rotary Club could be found at the Country Market in Willaston village hall on Saturday, 23rd October selling purple cupcakes in support of this worthy cause. The display looked magnificent with the purple lighting certainly making it difficult to miss and the response from the visiting shoppers was amazing.

By the time it came to pack up, there were very few cakes left to distribute among the club members who had baked them and manned the stall throughout the morning. Takings were boosted by donations made at Oak View Deli who had also been collecting on behalf of the club.

In an incredible coincidence, through this event, members of the club met not only an original guinea pig for the Salt vaccine in the Fifties but also the sibling of a survivor from a country where polio was only eradicated in 2012; linking the start of the journey towards a polio free world and the present day.

The grand total came to an amazing £135, an amount that will go directly to carrying on this important work.

Willaston & South Wirral Rotary Club would like to thank Jackie Jenkins for support with the Country Market, Scirard Lancelyn-Green for help with arranging the lighting of Christ Church, Youssef for arranging the collection at Oak View Deli and, of course all those who donated on the day.

