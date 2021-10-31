Less than a Week Until the COP26 Global Day for Climate Justice

Published: 31st October 2021 15:39

Neston Earth Group have been in touch to drum up support from the Neston community, ahead of the demonstration in Liverpool, demanding urgent action for a sustainable future.



The COP26 Global Day for Climate Justice is taking place in Liverpool on Saturday 6th November 2021. Neston Earth Group are supporting the event and encourage the Neston community to show the same.

The Neston Earth Group formed in 2019, following the success of the Neston Earth Festival. We're a small community group who love the environment and want to make a difference; our field is Nature, Conservation and Environment. With a 'Think Globally, Act Locally' focus, we're keen to keep green initiatives moving in the community.

All residents of the Liverpool City Region are encouraged to mobilise and the coalition has support across the community. They say: "We are working together to demand local, national and international actions are taken. This is a Climate Emergency.

"Join us in our efforts to hold policy makers, politicians, and corporations to account. We demand urgent action for a sustainable future!"

