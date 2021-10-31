  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Less than a Week Until the COP26 Global Day for Climate Justice

Published: 31st October 2021 15:39

Neston Earth Group have been in touch to drum up support from the Neston community, ahead of the demonstration in Liverpool, demanding urgent action for a sustainable future.

COP 26 Coalition

The COP26 Global Day for Climate Justice is taking place in Liverpool on Saturday 6th November 2021. Neston Earth Group are supporting the event and encourage the Neston community to show the same.

The Neston Earth Group formed in 2019, following the success of the Neston Earth Festival. We're a small community group who love the environment and want to make a difference; our field is Nature, Conservation and Environment. With a 'Think Globally, Act Locally' focus, we're keen to keep green initiatives moving in the community.

All residents of the Liverpool City Region are encouraged to mobilise and the coalition has support across the community. They say: "We are working together to demand local, national and international actions are taken. This is a Climate Emergency.

"Join us in our efforts to hold policy makers, politicians, and corporations to account. We demand urgent action for a sustainable future!"

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies