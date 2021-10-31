A Busy First Half-term at Neston Primary School

Author: Rob Golding, Headteacher Published: 31st October 2021 17:04

Despite the challenges we all face due to COVID-19 the staff and children at Neston Primary School still managed to cram the first half-term full of activities.



The school has always offered a wide range of extra-curricular clubs and Outdoor Learning Club is a very popular club with many children taking part each week.

The school's Rotakids Group recently raised £180 for the End Polio campaign. Children organised a popular cake sale.

Members of the Gardening Club were able to use pumpkins they had grown at Halloween.

Children produced some fabulous work on the topic of Black History Month. The work is displayed throughout the school.

Pupils, parents and staff donated unwanted clothes for Afghan refugees who have arrived in the UK. The collection was initiated by a parent who has served in Afghanistan. The items donated by the school and local community filled a Transit van.

Pupils have enjoyed learning how to bake in an after-school club. Cakes and a very tasty crumble were just some of the items the children made.

Children in Year 5 have been inspired by the work of the artist and designer William Morris and Year 6 pupils have been studying the work of L.S.Lowry.

Ofsted also visited the school during the third week of term. The school awaits the publication of the report.

Children have also been creating a display to mark Remembrance Day. The work will be displayed in a local shop window. More details to follow.

Earlier in the half-term pupils took part in sailing sessions, a professional dance group also visited the school.

Two members of staff were also awarded a prestigious award by Neston Rotary Club, see our article here.

