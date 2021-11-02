COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 2nd November 2021 12:08

Here is the latest update on weekly case numbers in our area, cases rise in Parkgate and otherwise remain flat.

The total case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for 21 to 27 October total 99, and are as follows (cases for the week to 14 to 20 October are in brackets):

Little Neston - 19 (20)

Neston - 23 (23)

Parkgate - 34 (26)

Willaston & Thornton - 23 (26)

The rate per 100,000 for the area is now 493

Data by ward can be found here.

Please continue to refer to the Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network Facebook page for latest guidance.

Local businesses continue to meet our your everyday needs, please support them. We are so very lucky to have access to great resources across our postcode area, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, Friday market and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

