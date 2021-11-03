Boxing Day Brunch at The Blue Bicycle, Back by Popular Demand

Published: 3rd November 2021 11:53

After the (wonderful) chaos that is hosting Christmas Day, get out of the house and allow The Blue Bicycle team to serve you a delicious Boxing Day Brunch.

The Turkey Curry will keep for the substitute Bank Holiday, leave the mountain of dishes just a little longer, whatever the excuse, brunch on Boxing Day can be a time to escape the house and let someone wait on you.

The Blue Bicycle team say: "Christmas time isn't all about the giving and receiving of gifts, it's about spending time with those you love - something that we couldn't do as much as we would have liked to last year, so we have a lot to make up for.

"With that in mind... Our Boxing Day Brunch is making a comeback by popular demand!"

Spaces are limited with strictly only table reservations, available between 10am to 1pm. To book a table with us please get in contact via email at info@thebluebicycle.co.uk or speak to Sophie in the coffee shop.

Boxing Day 2021 Menu



On arrival you will be greeted with a smile and a Mimosa.

Then on to the starters, each table will be provided with a choice of fruit juices and a selection of fruits, Greek yoghurt and granola for you to enjoy.

The main event will be your choice of brunch dishes:

Full English Breakfast - Classic, Vegetarian or Vegan (no items substituted).

Gruyere and Red Pepper Omelette - Served simply with a green leaf salad.

Sourdough Bagel - Topped with smoked salmon, sliced avocado and finished with a poached egg and chilli flakes.

All of this will be provided with the option of our famous Ginger Cat Coffee or one of our finest tea selections.

The cost for the Boxing Day brunch is £19.95 per adult. Half portions are available at £12 per child. A £10 per person deposit will be required in order to secure your booking.

Join with friends, family and the team at The Blue Bicycle for an extra special post-Christmas treat.

