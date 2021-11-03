Enjoy Weekend Light Bites at Bistro 1881 at The Neston Club

Published: 3rd November 2021 17:02

Open every Saturday and Sunday for breakfast, brunch and lunch, The Bistro is a lovely spot to enjoy good food with friends and family.



Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger served with fries and slaw. Bistro 1881 situated in the downstairs Cafe of The Neston Club, is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Offering a variety of breakfast, brunch and lunch, from bacon pancakes to Love Lane battered fish and chips, as well as smaller light bites and dessert specials. The café also offers high quality coffee, hot chocolate and a variety of teas, all available to enjoy inside or take away.

American style pancakes with streaky bacon and maple syrup.

In addition to this offering, on November 14th and 28th, The Bistro will be offering their well-loved Sunday roasts in the Cranston. To reserve a table, please click this link. What better way to spend a cosy Sunday than enjoying good food and fine wine while overlooking the wonderful views The Neston Club has to offer.

All are welcome, book now to avoid disappointment.

Love Lane Battered Fish served with Raby Mere chips.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.