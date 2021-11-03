Woodfall Primary School Celebrates Hockey Success
|Published: 3rd November 2021 17:14
Having competed in a tournament before the half-term break, two Woodfall teams have made it to the County finals.
The tournament happened before schools broke up for their well-earned half-term break.
Two teams finished, one in 1st and one in joint 6th place and both will now attend the Hockey Quickstarts finals in March 2022.
The school says: "We are so proud of both teams, who demonstrated excellent skill and sportsmanship."
