The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Constables' Spooktacular Night at the Halloween Ball

Published: 3rd November 2021 20:38

Here at Constables', we love a good excuse to get dressed up. But, we love a good cause more.

So, when we were invited to sponsor The Wirral Life Halloween Ball 2021, in aid of The Martin Gallier Project, it was a no-brainer.

The Wirral Life Halloween Ball 2021. 

Held at Thornton Manor in the Walled Garden, the Ball promised to be the best halloween party of all time.

As well as the stunning location, there was a drinks reception, live entertainment by Marcus Collins and DJ Pez Tellett. The invitation read: "Truly a party to die for! Join us if you dare."

As you can see, it was an incredible night; with great entertainment, food and company. A night made even better by everyone's all-in commitment to the spooky theme of the night.

The Wirral Life Halloween Ball 2021.

But, it was the cause that really captured and held the attention of the evening. The Martin Gallier project is a Wirral-run charity dedicated to helping individuals and families within our local and surrounding community affected by poor mental health.

They not only offer one-to-one support to individuals experiencing suicidal crisis, but also offer training to individuals, families and groups for suicide intervention.

This is a charity with real heart, dedicated to and supporting a cause that can and will touch us all at some point in our lives.

The Wirral Life Halloween Ball 2021.

Constables say: "It was a pleasure to support and celebrate The Martin Gallier project on Friday alongside Wirral Life and our other sponsors."

