Constables' Spooktacular Night at the Halloween Ball

Published: 3rd November 2021 20:38

Here at Constables', we love a good excuse to get dressed up. But, we love a good cause more.

So, when we were invited to sponsor The Wirral Life Halloween Ball 2021, in aid of The Martin Gallier Project, it was a no-brainer.

Held at Thornton Manor in the Walled Garden, the Ball promised to be the best halloween party of all time.

As well as the stunning location, there was a drinks reception, live entertainment by Marcus Collins and DJ Pez Tellett. The invitation read: "Truly a party to die for! Join us if you dare."

As you can see, it was an incredible night; with great entertainment, food and company. A night made even better by everyone's all-in commitment to the spooky theme of the night.

But, it was the cause that really captured and held the attention of the evening. The Martin Gallier project is a Wirral-run charity dedicated to helping individuals and families within our local and surrounding community affected by poor mental health.

They not only offer one-to-one support to individuals experiencing suicidal crisis, but also offer training to individuals, families and groups for suicide intervention.

This is a charity with real heart, dedicated to and supporting a cause that can and will touch us all at some point in our lives.

Constables say: "It was a pleasure to support and celebrate The Martin Gallier project on Friday alongside Wirral Life and our other sponsors."

