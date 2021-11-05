A Shower of Poppies is a Moving and Colourful Display

Published: 5th November 2021 12:22

Thanks to a local retailer, pupils from Neston Primary School have had the opportunity to share publicly their artwork, produced to commemorate Remembrance Day.

With the support of the owners of Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms, the children's work, entitled A Shower of Poppies, is on display in the shop window at Neston Cross.

Louise Sutherland from Timeless Kitchen and Bathrooms said: "The Timeless Team are so impressed with the work created by pupils from Neston Primary School. We are delighted with the standard of the work.

"A number of people have popped into the shop to say how impressed they are or have stopped to look at the children's artwork . Louise added "Several people have also taken the time to comment positively, about the artwork, on local Facebook groups too".

Rob Golding, Headteacher of Neston Primary said: "Our thanks to the owners and staff at Timeless, for their support and for allowing us to share the children's work with the local community. The children are very proud of the work they have produced and have been delighted to read, and hear, what passers-by have thought of their work".

Sophie, a Year 6 pupil, added, "It is very important not to forget our history and those who have been killed, or injured, in wars and conflicts. I loved creating the artwork and we are all proud of what we have done".

