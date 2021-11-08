Recycling Your Christmas Tree Couldn't Be Simpler

Published: 8th November 2021 10:12

Let Wirral Hospice St John's collect from your door and recycle your Christmas tree, raising vital funds for your local hospice and other charities local to Neston.

Donations for the collection and recycling of your real Christmas tree, would be welcome. Suggested minimum donation per tree is £7 if under 5 feet tall, £8 under 6ft, £10 under 7ft and £15 if it's over 7ft.

If you can, please give generously which would be greatly appreciated. Please help us to help others.



What your donation could pay for:

£7 would cover 1 minute of running costs for the hospice.

£10 would pay for food for one patient per day.

£20 would pay for a bereavement session to support family, friends and carers after the death of a loved one.

Please support your local Hospice and help us to continue providing free care to all.

Book your collection on our website now or alternatively call 0151 343 0778. Registration is open now and closes Sunday, 9th January 2022 at 11.59pm. We are collecting the trees from Friday 14th January 2022.



If you have a van and/or chipper and would like to volunteer to help us with collecting the trees, please contact 0151 343 0778 (Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm) or email treecollection@wirralhospice.org.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.