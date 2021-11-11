Neston Remembers Them On Armistice Day

Published: 11th November 2021 10:00

For those who gave their lives so we could live ours, there has today been a small church service at St Mary and St Helen Parish Church and wreath laid at the cenotaph. A lone piper played and local businesses display their support.

Neston photographer Bernard Rose Photography has captured the display outside the Parish Church and montaged it with Parksfield poppies from 2014. The effect is beautiful.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography.

This Armistice Day, there was a small church service held at Neston St Mary and St Helen Parish Church, and a traditional laying of a wreath at the cenotaph. Prayers were spoken and a lone piper played, as traffic slowed and the nation observed two minutes' silence.

Samantha Woodhouse was in touch with us to say: "Attended the small service at the Neston Cenotaph this morning - pleased to see so many people there this year (including a lone piper).

"Thank you to the ladies who stood in the road to stop the traffic this year. Always proud to be an Army Mum. Lest we forget xxx."

Samantha's son David Woodhouse, who serves with the Scots Guards.

Cheshire West and Chester councillor for Parkgate Cllr Martin Barker, and also Neston Royal British Legion's official Facebook account have both shared on social media today, Laurence Binyon's famous poem:

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.

The children of Willaston Primary School created a lovely scene of poppies, which is on display outside Christ Church, Willaston.

The children of Neston Primary School can be extremely proud of the stunning artwork they have produced, entitled A Shower of Poppies. The project has been exhibited in the windows of Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms, at The Cross in Neston. Head there to see for yourselves the quality of the pieces created. A review from Headteacher Rob Golding and more pictures can be found here, plus the snapshot below.

Ness Botanic Gardens shared this display of poppies, which is delicate in its simplicity.

The display at the front of St Thomas' Church in Parkgate is again charming. Thank you Lesley Rankin for capturing this photograph.

CREDIT: Lesley Rankin.

St. Winefride's Catholic Primary School have created a display that shows their support for armed forces, through candles and prayers. They say: "Our whole school community will remember those in past and present wars, who have sacrificed and continue to sacrifice their lives for us, at 11am for two minutes silence. Lest we forget."

Vista Abode Sales & Lettings in Neston have installed a window display illustrating their support. They remind us to: "Teach Your Children to Remember'. The windows have been photographed by Neston Town Council, Cllr Brenda Marple.

Hewitt Adams have also dedicated a vibrant window display. One of the images is of the Queen, reflecting as she strolled through the ceramic poppies art installation in 2014. Artist Paul Cummins and Designer Tom Piper were responsible for collating 888,246 ceramic poppies, each poppy represented a British military fatality during the war. It took 21,688 volunteers to install the artwork, known as Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red.

One Neston neighbour Catherine Pope, has been in touch to demonstrate the admirable effort made on this house on Pinehey, off Leighton Road.

The Act of Remembrance in Neston will take place on Sunday 14th November. There will be a church service at St Mary and St Helen Parish Church, with numbers inside the church limited. At 4pm there will be prayers and wreath laying at the war memorial and two minutes' silence observed.

