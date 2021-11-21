  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Christmas in Neston 2021

Lantern Workshops for a Colourful Christmas in Neston

Published: 11th November 2021 21:27

Come and make a lantern with NCYC and take part in the amazing lantern parade and lights switch-on in Neston Town Centre, on Saturday 27th November.

Neston Lantern Parade at the Christmas Lights Switch-on event 2019.Neston Lantern Parade at the Christmas Lights Switch-on event 2019. Spaces on workshops are limited to allow for safe COVID spacing, so advance booking is essential.

Choose from morning or afternoon workshops at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road, Neston CH64 9AR. On Sunday 21st November, the two sessions are 10am to 12pm or 1pm to 3pm.

Workshops cost £3 per lantern which includes all the materials you'll need to make a rainbow lantern for the parade.

Book your workshop spaces here.

Lantern workshop.

All timings and details for the welcome return of Neston's Christmas festivities on 27th November can be found here.

 

