Neston Remembers Their Sacrifice on Remembrance Sunday

Published: 14th November 2021 20:30

The sense of pride at Neston's cenotaph, outside Neston St Mary and St Helen Parish Church, was palpable.

There may have been no parade through the streets of Neston, but the church service and Act of Remembrance at the cenotaph were no less moving and the fallen were honoured on Remembrance Sunday, 14th November 2021.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography.CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography, link points to Twitter.

CREDIT: Rob CliveCREDIT: Rob Clive.Local residents turned out to honour victims of war and witness uniformed personnel and dignitaries, as they shared in the same purpose.

The church service and blessing at the Cenotaph were led by the Reverend of Neston, Alan Dawson and a thought-provoking sermon was delivered by Rev Captain James Durbin, CF. Chaplain 1st Battalion, The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment.

Church service held at Neston St Mary and St Helen Parish Church.Church service held at Neston St Mary and St Helen Parish Church. CREDIT: Parish of Neston YouTube channel.

Taking part were representatives from a number of uniformed organisations, includng the local Army and Air Cadets, Brownies, Guides, Sea Scouts and more. Veterans wore their medals with pride and saluted the dignitaries, including High Sheriff of Cheshire, Mark Mitchell, Justin Madders MP, and the Mayor of Neston, Councillor Steve Wastell.

Cheshire West and Chester Council was represented by the Council Leader and member for Little Neston, Cllr Louise Gittins, member for Parkgate, Cllr Martin Barker and member for Neston, Cllr Keith Millar.

 Justin Madders MP. CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography.Justin Madder, MP. CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography.

83-year-old veteran Billy Weir proudly flew the Union Jack, as he has many times before in Neston. Billy has been a member of Neston Royal British Legion for over 50 years.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography.Billy Weir. CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography.

It was very moving to see residents gathered in the street, singing the National Anthem. Traffic was held back for the duration to allow for a respectful event.

The ceremonies concluded with the Last Post played traditionally on a single military bugle, a fitting end to a moving service.

The Last Post.CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

It is particularly touching to note that throughout the town various businesses have made a spectacular effort to mark Remembrance and we have shared several pictures in our Armistice Day feature here.

Showing support for those gone, but never forgotten, we would also now like to share with you a beautiful display in the window of The Blue Bicycle coffee shop at The Cross, Neston, dressed to honour the occassion. If there are any other windows we've missed, please feel free to email us a photo for inclusion.

The window at The Blue Bicycle coffee shop, dressed to honour the occassion.

We are also able to share a photograph of the similarly scaled-back service held in Willaston Village, courtesy of Actuarius Art.

CREDIT: Actuarius Art.CREDIT: Actuarius Art.

Brenda Marple sent in the following photograph, taken Sunday evening, of the lovely display at the front of the Parish Church, 2021 being the centenary year of the Royal British Legion.

CREDIT: Brenda Marple.CREDIT: Brenda Marple.

Lone poppy at Ness Gardens.Lone poppy at Ness Gardens.

Our thanks to Bernard Rose Photography, Brenda Marple, Rob Clive and Actuarius Art for capturing the sentiment of the day, through their wonderful photography, included in this feature.

The church service is available to view now, on the Parish of Neston YouTube channel here.

Other related content:

2019 Parade of Remembrance.

No parade in 2021

