Staff and Students Joined Together to Hold Their Annual Remembrance Service

Published: 15th November 2021 18:50

The true values of kindness and respect shone through as all at Neston High School paid their respects most honourably, on 11th November. 

Tina Phillips, Business Manager at Neston High got in touch with some lovely photographs of the Remembrance service that was held on Thursday morning. She said: "Our 1,770 students were so respectful, you could have heard a pin drop throughout the service, we are so proud of our school community."

Remembrance service at Neston High School, 11 November 2021.

The service involved a parade of uniformed services students, the Last Post bugle call by Head Student Laura Clough, a roll of honour for the fallen of the local area and readings from both the staff and student body. A two-minute silence was also observed.

Remembrance service at Neston High School, 11 November 2021.

Our service beautifully demonstrated the true school values of kindness and respect and was a wonderful reminder of the strength and respectfulness of our school community.

Remembrance service at Neston High School, 11 November 2021.

A huge well done to all involved.

Remembrance service at Neston High School, 11 November 2021.

