Let's Help PICU at Alder Hey Shine Bright this Christmas

Published: 16th November 2021 11:26

Alder Hey hero from Neston, Jess Weaver, is fundraising to make the intensive care unit sparkle for the festive season.

The Critical Care Unit at Alder Hey Children;s Hospital. Jess is fundraising to make the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit sparkle this Christmas.

The unit are in need of lights, decorations and all things sparkly.

Donations are being handed over to Alder Hey in just four days, so if you're in a position to help brighten some little lives, please donate today via PayPal. Jess and her family are urging you to #buyanextrabauble (link to Twitter).

Give a couple of pounds for Jess to go shopping for decorations or alternatively, her family are happy to collect items from you, if easier. Get in touch with us by email if you have decorations to donate.

