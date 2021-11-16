  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Christmas in Neston 2021

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Celebrating Having the County Brides Best Venue Stylist Right Here in Neston

Published: 16th November 2021 19:41

Neston's own Sharon Jones of Cover Story Weddings and Events, has been named Best Venue Stylist at the Brides North West Wedding Awards, hosted by County Brides. 

Venue dressing by Cover Story Weddings and Events.

Sharon says: "It was a big surprise when I won, a very, very nice one." Sharon dresses venues for weddings and events for all occasions, both locally and further afield.

Sharon Jones, photgraphed at the awards ceremony.Sharon Jones, photgraphed at the awards ceremony.

Venue dressing by Cover Story Weddings and Events.

Sharon is the recommended venue stylist at The Neston Club and also the De Vere Cranage Estate, Vale Country Club, and Willington Hall. Her skills are transferrable to venues anywhere. 

Venue dressing by Cover Story Weddings and Events.

Sharon explained to us: "With these awards you are nominated by the couples you have worked for, so I knew nothing about it until I had been nominated. Then, you literally ask your couples via social media if they would like to vote and mine did, which is why it means so much to me."

Venue dressing by Cover Story Weddings and Events.

There are images here to illustrate the work that Sharon has accomplished; you can see why Cover Story won this prestigious award. More images and contact details for Sharon are available on her Instagram account coverstory_weddings_events.

Venue dressing by Cover Story Weddings and Events.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies