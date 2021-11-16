Celebrating Having the County Brides Best Venue Stylist Right Here in Neston

Published: 16th November 2021 19:41

Neston's own Sharon Jones of Cover Story Weddings and Events, has been named Best Venue Stylist at the Brides North West Wedding Awards, hosted by County Brides.

Sharon says: "It was a big surprise when I won, a very, very nice one." Sharon dresses venues for weddings and events for all occasions, both locally and further afield.

Sharon Jones, photgraphed at the awards ceremony.

Sharon is the recommended venue stylist at The Neston Club and also the De Vere Cranage Estate, Vale Country Club, and Willington Hall. Her skills are transferrable to venues anywhere.

Sharon explained to us: "With these awards you are nominated by the couples you have worked for, so I knew nothing about it until I had been nominated. Then, you literally ask your couples via social media if they would like to vote and mine did, which is why it means so much to me."

There are images here to illustrate the work that Sharon has accomplished; you can see why Cover Story won this prestigious award. More images and contact details for Sharon are available on her Instagram account coverstory_weddings_events.

