  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Fairtrade Town Group Have Been Busy Around Neston Fairtrade Town

Published: 16th November 2021 20:48

From replanting the Fairtrade flower bed with Gordale's help, to recognising Nets café for their support, the Neston Fairtrade Town Group have been busy. 

Janet Griffiths, Margaret Heibel and Brenda Marple replanted with pansies the Fairtrade Town flowerbed by the Chester Road car park. The grass area around the bed was also strimmed and tidied up.

l-r: Peter and Jill Nicholson, Margaret Heibel, Janet Griffiths and Brenda Marple.l-r: Peter and Jill Nicholson, Margaret Heibel, Janet Griffiths and Brenda Marple.

The bright, colourful pansies were generously donated by Jill and Peter Nicholson, owners of Gordale Garden and Home Centre. A new sign acknowledging the donation has been put in the bed and a certificate presented to Gordale this week.  

Replanting the flower bed outside Chester Road Car Park.

Replanting the flower bed outside Chester Road Car Park.

Neston Town Councillors, Janet and Brenda, together with Margaret, Chair of Neston Fairtrade Town Group, also presented a certificate to Jeanette Vickers, owner of Net's Cafe, in recognition of their support for Fairtrade, by using some products in the café.

CREDIT: Brenda Marple.

Brenda and Janet are pictured below with the newly-installed sign in the flowerbed outside Neston Town Hall, celebrating our status as a Fairtrade town. The sign was created by Robert Heibel, and donated to Neston Town Council, by Neston Fairtrade Town Group.

Neston Town Councillors Janet Griffiths and Brenda Marple.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies