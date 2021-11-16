Neston Fairtrade Town Group Have Been Busy Around Neston Fairtrade Town

Published: 16th November 2021 20:48

From replanting the Fairtrade flower bed with Gordale's help, to recognising Nets café for their support, the Neston Fairtrade Town Group have been busy.

Janet Griffiths, Margaret Heibel and Brenda Marple replanted with pansies the Fairtrade Town flowerbed by the Chester Road car park. The grass area around the bed was also strimmed and tidied up.

l-r: Peter and Jill Nicholson, Margaret Heibel, Janet Griffiths and Brenda Marple.

The bright, colourful pansies were generously donated by Jill and Peter Nicholson, owners of Gordale Garden and Home Centre. A new sign acknowledging the donation has been put in the bed and a certificate presented to Gordale this week.

Neston Town Councillors, Janet and Brenda, together with Margaret, Chair of Neston Fairtrade Town Group, also presented a certificate to Jeanette Vickers, owner of Net's Cafe, in recognition of their support for Fairtrade, by using some products in the café.

Brenda and Janet are pictured below with the newly-installed sign in the flowerbed outside Neston Town Hall, celebrating our status as a Fairtrade town. The sign was created by Robert Heibel, and donated to Neston Town Council, by Neston Fairtrade Town Group.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.