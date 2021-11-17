A Bright and Leafy New Entrance at Bishop Wilson Primary School in Burton

Published: 17th November 2021 11:44

A floral makeover has helped the village school blossom, thanks to the generosity of local garden centre Premier Plants of Ledsham.

Bishop Wilson is celebrating their bright and leafy new entrance, thanks to local garden centre Premier Plants came to their aid, after hearing about a project to revamp three stone pots inside the school's entrance gate.

The family-run firm donated an array of shrubs, plants and soil to fill the planters, helping to free up precious fundraising for other projects at the Burton school.

With a lick of paint, the displays have brought a burst of flower power to brighten the early starts and are already a hit with parents, teachers and pupils.

Headteacher Helen Friend said: "We are overwhelmed at the generosity of Premier Plants garden centre and cannot thank the team enough for their advice and support to maximise our displays all through the year.

"We have a busy and active Parent Teachers' Association (PTA) which raises funds throughout the year. It means so much to them, and to all our parents and school community, that local businesses are willing to support our efforts and ensure our hard-earned fundraising goes even further."

Fahye Francis, Assistant Manager/Marketing at Premier Plants of Ledsham, added: "At Premier Plants of Ledsham, we pride ourselves on being an active part of our local community and regularly work with schools and other not-for-profit groups.

"It is especially nice to work with local schools to help encourage children's interest in being outdoors and enjoying nature and gardening from a young age."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.