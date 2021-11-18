Could You Represent Little Neston on Neston Town Council?

Published: 18th November 2021 15:54

A casual vacancy has become available for the Little Neston Ward, on Neston Town Council.

Neston Town Council have issued Notice that a casual vacancy has become available on the Parish Council for a member to represent the Little Neston Ward.

The details are in the Notice below, please click the image to view a PDF version.



