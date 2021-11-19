Special Service to Remember Road Crash Victims

Published: 19th November 2021 16:39

On Sunday 21 November, road crash victims will be remembered on World Day of Remembrance in a service at St George's Hall, Liverpool.

A service in the Concert Room of St George's Hall, will take place at 1.30pm on Sunday, during which tributes will be paid to loved ones who have died in road crashes.

People of all faiths and those of no faith are welcome.

After the service, at 2.30pm, five doves will be released at the memorial in St. John's Gardens. The doves are released in memory of the five people who die daily on the roads of this country. Following this there will be light refreshments and the opportunity to talk to others in the hall.

Pictured at a RoadPeace event November 2021: PCC Emily Spurrell, Charlie Fogarty, Pauline Fielding and representatives from the emergency services. On Merseyside over the last five years, 104 people have died following road crashes, with 15 deaths and 355 serious injuries in 2020.

Road deaths and injuries are sudden, violent and traumatic events, often with a lifelong and life-changing impact.

Each year, millions of newly injured and bereaved people from every corner of the world are added to the countless millions already suffering as the result of a road crash.

Pauline Fielding MBE, Trustee of RoadPeace and coordinator for RoadPeace North West, who is from Neston, said: " We invite all who have been bereaved or injured through road crashes, together with those who wish to support them, to join us for this special remembrance.

"In every death there are so many people affected and this service offers families and friends of those who have died or been injured the opportunity to come together and remember their loved ones.

"It is also a chance for us to give thanks to the emergency services and all who work to prevent future death and injury on our roads, for their support and to highlight this unacceptable death toll and reflect on what can be done to prevent further tragedies."

Emily Spurrell, Merseyside's police and Crime Commissioner said: "RoadPeace's annual service of remembrance is a poignant opportunity to remember those who have lost their lives through road traffic crashes and their loved ones.

"So many people are affected by each and every death and it is vital that as a community we show they are in our thoughts and that support is always available.

"This annual service also acts as a start reminder that we must continue to do everything possible to prevent other families from experiencing the same pain and suffering."

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Mary Rasmussen said: "Every road traffic collision has a massive impact not just on those involved but on the wider family and friends, as well as the emergency services and the NHS.

"This service is hugely important in raising awareness of the consequences of road collisions as well as recognizing the valuable work of RoadPeace North West in supporting bereaved families and campaigning for better road safety."

Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy said: "Merseyside Police is committed to improving the safety of our roads and reducing the numbers of people killed and seriously injured each year. Serious and fatal collisions have devastating effects for all of those involved.

"We carry out enforcement on our roads on a daily basis and we hope that the ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims' raises awareness and encourages people to think about their actions and the devastating effect they can have on others."

Brigitte Chaudhry MBE, RoadPeace Founder and WDR initiator, whose son Mansoor was tragically killed in a crash in 1990, said: "I am proud to have had a major part in the creation and evolution of the World Day to the present day.

"It has been wonderful to witness the spread of World Day commemorations throughout the world and to know that we victims are linked with each other on that special day in remembering our loved ones.

"We hope that raising awareness of the terrible consequences of crashes among all road safety stakeholders, governments and the general public will lead to a serious reduction of road danger and hence future deaths and injuries.

"We hope that thanks to the existence of our World Day we will have to remember fewer new road victims each year."

