Are These Dangerous Off-road Bikes in a Garage Near You?

Published: 19th November 2021 17:36

Police are appealing to residents who may have any information regarding the use of off-road scrambler bikes in Little Neston and Parkgate.

Linda Conway, Little Neston and Burton Police Community Support Officer from Cheshire Police, has been in touch, to report that up to six of these non-roadworthy bikes have been seen ridden both on roads and public paths, over the past few nights.

The manner in which they are ridden poses a danger to themselves and other road users .

The bikes are not insured for road use and should only be used on private land, with the owner's permission .

Damage will also be caused to any fields which they use.

The riders wore no protective headgear but attempted to conceal their identity with black balaclavas.

At around 4pm on Thursday, 18th November a number of these bikes were ridden straight at a PCSO at the bottom of Marshlands Road, Little Neston. No injuries were sustained, but the behaviour illustrates the mentality and disregard of the riders.

Do you know where these bikes are being stored? Are they in a garage near to you?

If you have any information at all, please call the non-emergency telephone number 101 or get in touch with Cheshire Police online.

Flying mud.

