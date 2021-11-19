Friends of Hadlow Road Station November Update on Volunteer Planting and Santa Visit to the Signal Box

Published: 19th November 2021 21:31

The Friends Group have been in touch to share their news with the local community.

In the next few weeks we should be able to erect new wooden posts for the station signing, once the Council have supplied the timber.

At the gardening session for November numerous plants and shrubs were planted, and the gardens generally tidied up, that everyone at Hadlow Station benefits from. Thank you to all those volunteers who helped, it is wonderful to get your support.

We will shortly be thinking of the Willaston Jubilee in June 2022, and how to move forward with our preparations for what should be a very enjoyable weekend, including performances at the station where FRHS will be the sole organiser.

The next main event at the station is obviously Santa's visit on Sunday 12th December. Hopefully we will have a dry, if not warm, day for the children to have a lovely experience. A balloon man and musical entertainment provided by Simon Le Barber will keep them entertained in the waiting room, as they wait for the elves to come for them to escort them, and their family, into the signal box grotto to meet Santa, where children will receive a gingerbread biscuit and a soft drink. Mums and dads and all adults will receive free coffee or tea together with a mince pie, in the waiting room.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station is funding all the expenses for this event. However, we would also like to thank Councillor Myles Hogg for the donation from his councillor's fund, but also give our very sincere thanks to Sainsbury's in Neston, who are the only other support partner to FRHS on this event which is very much appreciated.

The will be no further Pop-up Cafés now until Sunday, 27th February 2022 when once again we can all get together and meet up with our friends and neighbours on the platform, weather permitting.



In the meantime we wish you all a very happy Christmas and a happy new year.

Hilary Booth

