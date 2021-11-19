  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Friends of Hadlow Road Station November Update on Volunteer Planting and Santa Visit to the Signal Box

Published: 19th November 2021 21:31

The Friends Group have been in touch to share their news with the local community.

In the next few weeks we should be able to erect new wooden posts for the station signing, once the Council have supplied the timber.

At the gardening session for November numerous plants and shrubs were planted, and the gardens generally tidied up, that everyone at Hadlow Station benefits from. Thank you to all those volunteers who helped, it is wonderful to get your support.

Santa on his bucycle at Hadlow Road Station.

We will shortly be thinking of the Willaston Jubilee in June 2022, and how to move forward with our preparations for what should be a very enjoyable weekend, including performances at the station where FRHS will be the sole organiser.

The next main event at the station is obviously Santa's visit on Sunday 12th December. Hopefully we will have a dry, if not warm, day for the children to have a lovely experience. A balloon man and musical entertainment provided by Simon Le Barber will keep them entertained in the waiting room, as they wait for the elves to come for them to escort them, and their family, into the signal box grotto to meet Santa, where children will receive a gingerbread biscuit and a soft drink. Mums and dads and all adults will receive free coffee or tea together with a mince pie, in the waiting room.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station is funding all the expenses for this event. However, we would also like to thank Councillor Myles Hogg for the donation from his councillor's fund, but also give our very sincere thanks to Sainsbury's in Neston, who are the only other support partner to FRHS on this event which is very much appreciated.

The will be no further Pop-up Cafés now until Sunday, 27th February 2022 when once again we can all get together and meet up with our friends and neighbours on the platform, weather permitting.

In the meantime we wish you all a very happy Christmas and a happy new year.
Hilary Booth

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies