Come and Join in With the Christmas Fun in Neston This Saturday!

Published: 22nd November 2021 10:08

On Saturday 27 November, Neston town centre will herald the beginning of the Christmas season, with the lights switch-on, lantern parade, Santa's Grotto, crafts & gifts market and entertainments.

Photo by Rob Clive

Hip & Harmony CIC are co-ordinating the event, with funding from Neston Town Council.

So what's in store?

The event will run from 2pm to 7pm, allowing plenty of time for everyone to browse the Market Square and Town Hall safely, without overcrowding. Please feel free to wear masks if you wish.

JimJams Gifts' Merry Mouse Hunt will be running right up until the Prize Draw at 6pm in the Town Hall, so make sure you go for a wander around the whole town centre to find those little festive mice.

In the Town Hall there will be an array of crafts and gifts stalls, run by local people, offering some great ideas for under the tree and to fill up your festive stockings. There will be everything from skin care to photography, with cards and cakes in between, so don't miss out.

Outside in the Market Square a stage will be set up, with a range of entertainment on throughout the day:

2pm: Official opening of the event, with Christmas Characters dance and a DJ

2:10pm: Hip & Harmony Street Dancers - TeenyBoppers & Little Poppers

2:30pm: Little Actors Theatre Company

2:45pm: Grace - Soloist

3:00pm: Gabe - Soloist

3:15pm: Hip & Harmony Choir

4:00pm: Girl & Guitar - Soloist

4:30pm: The 64 N'Ukes

5:00pm: Woodfall School Samba Band

5:15pm: Port Sunlight Brass Band

5:45pm: Christmas Characters dance & DJ

Santa will be in his Grotto all afternoon, so please be sure to bring the little ones along to say hello.

(Please note that the previously advertised sideshow stalls will now not be in place, in order to prevent over-crowding.)

Then, onto the Lantern Parade and the big lights switch-on....

6:00pm: Parade Assembly

6:10pm: Parade will set off to the Cross (via Raby Rd exit from the Square)

6:30pm - 6:45pm: Lights Switch-on

To keep you fed and watered, you'll also find local food and drink specialists on the Market Square, including Buck-a-Bar, Elephant Collective pizzas, mulled wine and other hot drinks, Paisley Grey burgers and hotdogs, sweets from The Sweet Shop, candyfloss and popcorn from the Party Kings, and more.

Bring the whole family and, for the first time in a long, long time, join in some festive fun with the community.

Saturday 27 November 2021, 2pm - 7pm

Neston Market Square, Town Hall and Town Centre

