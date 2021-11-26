STOP PRESS - Timing Changes to Neston Christmas Event This Saturday

Published: 26th November 2021 17:07

The current weather, with high winds forecast for the morning, means some delays to the set-up and a few amendments to the programme, but the show WILL go on!



On Saturday 27 November, Neston town centre will still be heralding the beginning of the Christmas season, but the event on the Market Square will now start at the later time of 4pm.

There will still be entertainment with the lights switch-on, lantern parade, sideshow stalls, Santa's Grotto and entertainments, just a little later than planned. The Crafts & Gifts Market in the Town Hall will still be commencing at 2pm.

Details of the event follow below. If there are any further changes, they will be advertised via AboutMyArea, on social media and via push notification on the Neston Life app.

Hip & Harmony CIC are co-ordinating the event, with funding from Neston Town Council.

So what's in store?

The main event will run from 4pm to 7pm (indoor market from 2pm), allowing plenty of time for everyone to browse the Market Square and Town Hall safely, without overcrowding. Please feel free to wear masks if you wish.

JimJams Gifts' Merry Mouse Hunt will be running right up until the Prize Draw at 6pm in the Town Hall, so make sure you go for a wander around the whole town centre to find those little festive mice.

In the Town Hall there will be an array of crafts and gifts stalls, run by local people, offering some great ideas for under the tree and to fill up your festive stockings. There will be everything from skin care to photography, with cards and cakes in between, so don't miss out.

At 3.15pm, Hip & Harmony Choir will be entertaining in the Town Hall, then outside in the Market Square there will be sideshowstalls and a stage will be set up, with a range of entertainment to delight:

4:15pm: Gabe - Soloist

4:30pm: The 64 N'Ukes

5:00pm: Karamba Samba Band

5:30pm: Port Sunlight Brass Band

Santa will be in his Grotto all afternoon, so please be sure to bring the little ones along to say hello.

Then, onto the Lantern Parade and the big lights switch-on....

6:00pm: Parade Assembly

6:10pm: Parade will set off to the Cross (via Raby Rd exit from the Square)

6:30pm - 6:45pm: Lights Switch-on

To keep you fed and watered, you'll also find local food and drink specialists on the Market Square, including Buck-a-Bar, Elephant Collective pizzas, mulled wine and other hot drinks, Paisley Grey burgers and hotdogs, sweets from The Sweet Shop, candyfloss and popcorn from the Party Kings, and more.

Bring the whole family and, for the first time in a long, long time, join in some festive fun with the community.

Saturday 27 November 2021

Neston Market Square, Town Hall and Town Centre

