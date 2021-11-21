InterACT Youth Theatre in Neston are Recruiting Young People with a Passion to Perform

Published: 21st November 2021 13:01

InterACT Youth Theatre is the perfect place for young people with a creative passion for theatre, to express themselves through performance.

IYT has been based in Neston for over 15 years and they're currently recruiting for young people aged 12 to 18, to join this performance focussed group, based in Neston.

This award-winning theatre company, led by professional actors, participates in the Leverhulme Drama Festival and National Theatre Connections, a nationwide celebration of new writing for young people. For those aged 13 and above there are parts available in this year's National Theatre (NT) Connections play which is called 'Variations' by Katie Hims and will be performed on the 27th March 2022 at a local venue.

NT Connections is one of the UK's largest celebrations of youth theatre. Plays are commissioned for, and about young people, from some of the best contemporary playwrights, and performed by schools and youth theatres all over the UK and Ireland. This includes a transfer to a regional professional venue. In our case this is The Lowry.

Research shows participation in the arts improves health and wellbeing, improves confidence and teaches the young people an array of transferrable skills, whilst learning from industry professionals. New members are more than welcome and we meet Wednesdays 5-7pm at Neston Community and Youth Centre. In the interests of inclusion, we offer 50% discounts for low income families and free places for young people from unwaged families.

For further information contact 0151 336 4302, email mail@littleactorstheatre.com or visit our website www.littleactorstheatre.com.

