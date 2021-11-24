Volunteer Now for a Healthy Conservation Session at Sytchcroft Park, Neston

Published: 21st November 2021 14:33

Join our Healthy Conservation volunteer sessions, starting in Sytchcroft Park from Wednesday 24th November 2021.

Getting green exercise outdoors, maintaining trees and shrubs, improving pathways and creating habitats are all great reasons to take part.

Neil McMahon from The Conservation Volunteers will be running these fun and friendly sessions and no special skills are required. All are very welcome to come along a lend a hand.

When and where?

Sytchcroft Park, Neston CH64 9SS

Every Wednesday, 10am to 12.30pm, 24th November to 30th March 2022

For more information, contact:

call Elizabeth Mason on 07541 691504 , or



email mail@merseyforest.org.uk , or

, or give Neil McMahon a call on 07740 899716, or

email Neil at n.mcmahon@tcv.org.uk.

The Healthy Conservation Team are working in partnership with the Natural Health Service, The Mersey Forest, The Conservation Volunteers and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

