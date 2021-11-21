VisitEngland Welcome Accolade Awarded to RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

Published: 21st November 2021 22:02

One of only eight attractions in the North West to receive the award, staff, volunteers and visitors are celebrating their recognition.



The gateway to the wider RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve has received the award for the second time in three years.

Attractions across England are awarded VisitEngland accolades in appreciation of the outstanding experiences they provide, with other categories including storytelling, food and drink, hidden gem status and an overall gold award. Attractions achieve these awards based on the score they obtain following their annual assessment by VisitEngland, with RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands scoring 100% for the quality of its welcome.

Volunteer Colin Schofield and visitor experience assistant Megan Beckett at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands. The award is yet another cause for celebration, with RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands having marked its 10th anniversary in September. Dedicated management of the wetlands over the past decade has resulted in the arrival of new breeding birds including avocets, marsh harriers, bearded tits and bittern. The number of pink-footed geese visiting the estuary during winter has also more than trebled to over 20,000. Along with a visitor centre and hides, the reserve offers fully accessible nature trails and a Wild Play area.

Dan Trotman, Visitor Experience Manager for the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve, said: "We're delighted to have been awarded the Welcome Accolade for a second time in three years. As a team we work really hard on our customer care to deliver an outstanding visitor experience for the many families and individuals who enjoy our wonderful reserve each year.

"Visitors regularly tell us how friendly and helpful they find our staff and volunteers, so it is brilliant to have that recognised by this award. To achieve it during the challenges of the pandemic, when we have had to make adjustments to the way we welcome visitors, is all the more pleasing.

"A huge thank you goes to our staff and volunteers for working so hard to deliver the highest level of visitor experience at Burton Mere Wetlands."

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: "I'm so pleased to see our visitor attractions back in the spotlight with these Accolades that recognise the amazing experiences available across the country. They also acknowledge the people who bring the attractions to life through their unparalleled customer service. They are the ones who make an attraction the most ‘welcoming' and give life to the ‘Best Told Story' whilst the quality of the attractions themselves are rewarded with ‘Quality Food and Drink' and ‘Hidden Gem' and of course ‘Gold' for best all-rounders.

"Now more than ever we need these attractions to encourage and remind us to get out and explore the amazing tourism on offer across England, driving recovery and economic benefits through the regions."

Introduced by VisitEngland in 2014, the Visitor Attraction Accolades are available to members of the Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme who represent a wide range of tourism experiences across England. They are supported by a network of highly trained and experienced assessors who advise on improving and promoting the quality, accessibility and sustainability of their offer.

For further information on the special events and wildlife at RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve visit the website here.

