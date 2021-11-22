  • Bookmark this page

The Infinite God Entered Our Time and Space at Christmastime

Author: Mark Thomas, Pastor at Little Neston Methodist Church Published: 22nd November 2021 19:59

The mystery of Christmas is that it was not just a baby that arived in Bethlehem, but God himself who came to challenge us in the person of his Son.

Two thousand years on, his coming challenges us still.

The Adoration of the shepherds

Mark Thomas, Pastor at Little Neston Methodist Church, wants to share the messages here, on behalf of Neston and District Churches Together.

He came in poverty to challenge our affluence. He chose to own nothing, to challenge our consumerism. He walked lightly on the earth that was his creation, to challenge our wanton exploitation of natural resources. He came in holiness, to challenge our corruption.

He came to serve to challenge our self-centeredness. He came in love to challenge all hatred and in peace to challenge all violence.

Jesus still calls us to turn away from all that is ungodly in order that he can pour out his grace on us and his creation that groans under our feet.

Christmas is a time of looking back to the coming of God into our world: but God's Book tells us that he will also come again to rule, to reign, to judge and bring justice and healing to our fractured world; and to this we look with great hope.

May the love of God, and his peace that passes all understanding, be yours this Christmas.

 

