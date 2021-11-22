This is a Great Example of Neston Local Action at its Best

Published: 22nd November 2021 20:38

Reader Gareth Powell has written in, to express his thanks to a local couple who have lovingly and selflessly revamped the gateway on Town Lane, for us all to enjoy.

Gareth said: "I walk this way most days with my dog and wanted to thank the couple in Rock Cottage who have repaired, renovated and tidied up the gateway on Town Lane.

"With new steps, wall supports and newly painted furniture. Local action at its best!"

