Keep Safe Shopping Online for Christmas

Published: 24th November 2021 15:06

Whether it's getting the Christmas list ticked off, that last minute gift for someone special or a treat for ourselves, most of us will be buying more online this festive season.

The Get Safe Online team from Neighbourhood Alert have been in touch with the following advice to share with the Neston community.

Let's Get Safe Online Shopping All Wrapped Up.

It's fantastic being able to take advantage of the convenience, choice and value brought by the internet, but unfortunately it is also a favourite haunt of fraudsters, vying to take advantage of the fact that you have so many distractions in the lead-up to Christmas.

That why it's especially important to safeguard yourself, your family and ﬁnances when you're buying online on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or any other day. Attached is our latest Get Safe Online leaflet providing top online shopping tips, but if you want to find out more you can always visit our website at www.getsafeonline.org

Happy shopping!

 

