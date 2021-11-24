  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Two Thousand Pounds Thank You Neston, and Still Counting

Published: 24th November 2021 20:29

Neston and District Christian Aid Group continue to fundraise for Climate Justice, having already raised over two thousand pounds in 2021 so far. 

The Neston Group held a Sponsored Walk in September, as part of The Great Big Green Week supported by Neston Town Mayor, Councillor Steve Wastell, and Cheshire West and Chester Councillor, and member for Parkgate, Martin Barker. Neston Fairtrade Town Group supported the walk with refreshments and publicised how climate change is affecting farmers in less developed counties and ways we can help. Sue Vale and others from the United Reformed Church (URC) arranged the use of the URC Community Hall for the start and end of the walk.

Christian Aid group 2021 sponsored walk.Christian Aid group 2021 sponsored walk: some of the walkers at the half-way refreshment stop, being served by members of Neston Fairtrade Town Group.Many thanks to the thirty two people who took part in the walk, who came from many local churches and from further afield, one all the way from Canada, and their sponsors. Treasurer John Edwards, from Willaston Methodist Church, has announced that the walk raised £2,379 to help people in less developed countries combat the effects of climate change.

Local Christian Aid Climate Campaign Organiser, Margaret Heibel, thanks everyone who participated in local events leading up to the COP26, the 2021 United Nations climate change conference.

Christian Aid Organiser for the Neston District Lynne Vaughan said: "I want to congratulate Margaret for mobilising the troops to work together - the Fairtrade Group, the Christian Aid committee and the display all came together to make for a brilliantly organised event. I hope that we helped raise awareness of the Climate emergency."

On Thursday 16th December there will be a Christian Aid bucket collection at Gordale Garden Centre on Chester High Road.

On Saturday 18th December there will be a Christian Aid bucket collection at Sainsbury's in the Market Square, Neston.

The theme is Climate Justice: money raised will help mothers in South Sudan who face the impossible choice of dirty water or none at all due to the droughts and floods. Money raised will pay for drilling boreholes to provide clean drinking water. All the collectors are volunteers from local churches, and all the money goes straight to people - not necessarily Christians - who desperately need help.

Christian Aid group 2021 sponsored walk.Some of the walkers about to set off on the Christian Aid group 2021 sponsored walk.

