The Blue Bicycle Family Coffee Shop Open Late for the Lights Switch-on

Published: 25th November 2021 12:38

Mulled wine anyone? Festive favourites will be available to sit-in or takeaway, right up to 7.30pm.

The Neston Christmas lights switch-on event is is here. There will be food stalls, live music and entertainment and the centre of Neston will be alive with the atmosphere, the event starts from 2pm.

We'll be open late at The Blue Bicycle, serving some festive favourite food and drinks.

We will be extending our opening hours, so we'll be open past 5pm, up to 7.30pm and look forward to welcoming you in from the cold.

