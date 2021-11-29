  • Bookmark this page

Willaston Country Market on Saturdays

Published: 29th November 2021 17:16

Willaston Country Market is open every Saturday morning from 9.30 to 11.30am in The Memorial Hall, The Green, Willaston.

Willaston Country Market

We have been very busy making jams and chutneys and are now taking orders for Christmas Cakes and puds, which benefit from plenty of time to mature before the big day.

All the usual cakes, fruit pies, cookies, organic loaves, savoury pies and pasties will be on display, together with a range of preserves. Appleby's free range eggs too. 

Our craft producers have been busy making cards, knitted goods, gifts and toys. 

It would help if customers wanting specific goods could please order in advance by calling 0151 721 6285 or email jackiejenkins1896@gmail.com or nannysoo@gmail.com.

