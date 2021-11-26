  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Christmas in Neston 2021

Power Cut Affects Parts of Neston Overnight

Published: 26th November 2021 22:34

A total power cut has affected parts of CH64, on 26 November.

 

Electricity


Power was lost completely this evening, Friday, 26 November, in several locations across the CH64 postcode area.

A message was posted on SP Energy Network's website at 9.30pm, notifying residents that the power outage was unplanned. Their messages read: "Our electricity network has been impacted by high winds caused by Storm Arwen, and is affecting a significant number of customers including our most vulnerable.

"Engineers are currently assessing the damage and when it is safe to commence repairs will make every effort to restore supplies by 2pm on Saturday, 27th November 2021 or as quickly and as safely as they can."

The outage has affected the CH641TP, CH641TQ, CH641TR, CH641UQ, CH642UD, CH642UN, CH642UP, CH642US, CH642UU, CH644AT, CH645RZ, CH645SB, CH645SD, CH645SE, CH645SF, CH645SG, CH645SH, CH645SJ, CH645SL, CH645SN, CH645SP, CH645SQ, CH645SR, CH645SS, CH645ST, CH645SU, CH645SW, CH645SX, CH645SY, CH645SZ, CH645TA, CH645TE, CH645TF, CH645TG, CH645TH, CH645TJ, CH645TL, CH645TN, CH645TP, CH645TQ, CH645TR, CH645TS, CH645TT, CH645TU, CH645TW, CH646SA, CH648TA, CH648TB, CH648TE, CH648TF, CH648TG, CH648TJ, CH648TL, CH648TN, CH648TQ postcode areas of Neston.

SP Energy have apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their patience.

If you have any queries regarding the power cut, you will need to contact SP Energy, via their website here.

Comments

