Thanks for Local Neston Participation in COP26

Published: 29th November 2021 15:49

Thanks have been expressed to everyone who participated in local events leading up to COP26.

From Cheshire West and Chester Council to Neston Town Council, the many Churches, some Women's Institute members, schools and local groups such as Christian Aid, Fairtrade and Neston Earth Group, were involved in actions to raise awareness of and help combat climate change. Local Christian Aid Climate Campaign Organiser Margaret Heibel, says thank you to you all.

Hope for the Future

Despite the fact that the UN climate summit hasn't delivered the bold emissions cuts and supportive finance that people and planet desperately need we should not be downhearted.

The climate movement is bigger and broader than ever before and billions of people are demanding change.

Loss and Damage, the issue of compensating developing countries has risen up the agenda.

More than 40 countries committed to move away from coal and over 20 to stop financing fossil fuels overseas.

A new anti-methane deal was struck, which could reduce warming by 0.3C by the 2040s.

World leaders pledged to end deforestation by 2030.

The world's wealthiest nations committed to deliver the long promised $100 billion in climate funding by 2023.

Further Actions

These are taking place in advance of COP27 which is to be held in Cairo, Egypt, Africa.

Christian Aid are encouraging people to participate in a Christmas themed action sending Christmas cards to Boris Johnson. Also signing a giant card online before 29th November.

Bucket collections are happening at Gordale on the Thursday 16th and Sainsbury's Saturday, 18th December. Money raised will help mothers in South Sudan and bore holes will be drilled to provide clean drinking water.

The Fairtrade Foundation are preparing another online ‘Choose the World you Want' festival for Fairtrade Fortnight 21st February to 6th March 2022.

We can all act to make our world better, individually, as communities and in the wider world. Greta Thunberg said: "Remember that there's not a point where everything is lost. It's never too late to do as much as we can".

