Welcome Neston Natural Health and Beauty and Their Fabulous Festive Specials

Published: 8th December 2021 12:11

Popular for its gorgeous range of beauty treatments, Neston Natural Health and Beauty Clinic has been established in the town for over 30 years.

You will always find the treatment or pamper session you need, from Decléor facials to waxing, spray tanning, manicures and massage. The team say: "Walk in a stranger, leave as a friend".

With six individual treatment rooms, this family business welcomes a host of other experienced therapists under their umbrella, including Acupuncture, Bespoke Permanent Make-up and Physiotherapy. All are trained to follow the latest COVID guidance, to keep their valued clients safe.

Confidentiality remains important and the team pride themselves on offering a discreet, quality service to meet all of your wellness wants and needs.

See a full list of what's available on the salon's website.

One of the six individual treatment rooms at Neston Natural Health & Beauty Clinic. You will find Neston Natural Health and Beauty Clinic on Parkgate Road in Neston, nestled in a beautiful, characterful home where the family of therapists have been serving the Neston community for over thirty years.

The reception area, decorated in celebration of the salon's 30th birthday.

Indulge yourself or a loved one this December Neston Natural Health and Beauty Salon are spoiling us this Christmas with not one, not two, but six special offers available. Please refer to the posters below for full details of all offers, available to new and existing clients. All I want for Christmas is... Can't decide which bespoke permanent make-up treatment to try: brows, lips or eyeliner? Then now is the perfect time to take advantage of this sparkling Christmas offer from Charlene Baker: buy one treatment and get the second half-price. charlenebakerspmu.book.app/ Get in touch To find out more about any of the treatments available, please either visit the website, call in at the salon, or follow on Facebook, where special offers are frequently posted: Open: Tuesday 9am to 7pm, Wednesday 9am to 6pm, Thursday and Friday 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9am to 5pm (Closed on Sunday and Monday). Neston Natural Health & Beauty Clinic

13 Parkgate Road

Neston

CH64 9XF t: 0151 353 0093

e: nestonhealthandbeauty@hotmail.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.