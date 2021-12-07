  • Bookmark this page

Christmas Church Services in the CH64 Area

Published: 7th December 2021 12:03

These are the Church Services due to take place locally this Christmas.

Neston Parish Church

Please note that all services are subject to change, should Government guidelines alter.

St Mary & St Helen Parish Church

Sunday 12th - 4pm - Christingle
Thursday 16th - 7.30pm - Blue Christmas
Sunday 19th - 6.30pm - Nine Lessons and Carols

Christmas Eve

2.30pm - Crib Service
11.15pm - Midnight Eucharist

Christmas Day

8am - Holy Communion
10.30am - Festive Eucharist

St Michael's, Little Neston
Christmas Day - 9.30am - Festive Eucharist
 
St Thomas' Parkgate

Christmas Day - 9.30am - Festive Eucharist

Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church

Christmas Eve - 7pm - Carol Service. Singing with masks.

Christmas Day - 10.30am - Reverend Alan Gaunt

Boxing Day - 11am - Revd Peter Beaman

 Little Neston Methodist Church

Christmas Eve - 9pm - Joint Communion Service, with Neston Methodist Church and Willaston Methodist Church.

Boxing Day - 10.30am

Neston Methodist Church

Christmas Eve - Joint Service at Little Neston Methodist Church

Christmas Day - 10.45am

St Nicholas', Burton

Christmas Eve

4pm - Carols around the Tree
11.45pm - Midnight Communion

Christmas Day - 10am - Worship and Communion

St Winefride's Roman Catholic Church

Christmas Eve

4pm - Children's Mass
6.30pm - Carols
7pm - Vigil Mass

Christmas Day

9.30am - Christmas Day Mass
11am - Christmas Day Mass

Boxing Day

9.30am - Holy Family Mass
11am - Holy Family Mass

Life Church, Neston

Christmas Day - 10.30am

Willaston Methodist Church

Christmas Eve - Joint Service at Little Neston Methodist Church
Christmas Day - 10.45am

Willaston Christ Church

Christmas Eve - 4pm - Service for Christingle
Christmas Day - 11.30pm - Midnight Mass
Boxing Day - 10am - Parish Communion

All Saints, Thornton Hough

Christmas Eve - 11pm - Holy Communion for Christmas Eve
Christmas Day - 10.30am - Holy Communion for Christmas Day
Boxing Day - 10.30am - Morning Prayer for Christmas

 

