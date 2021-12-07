Christmas Church Services in the CH64 Area
|Published: 7th December 2021 12:03
These are the Church Services due to take place locally this Christmas.
Please note that all services are subject to change, should Government guidelines alter.
St Mary & St Helen Parish Church
Sunday 12th - 4pm - Christingle
Thursday 16th - 7.30pm - Blue Christmas
Sunday 19th - 6.30pm - Nine Lessons and Carols
Christmas Eve
2.30pm - Crib Service
11.15pm - Midnight Eucharist
Christmas Day
8am - Holy Communion
10.30am - Festive Eucharist
St Michael's, Little Neston
St Thomas' Parkgate
Christmas Day - 9.30am - Festive Eucharist
Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church
Christmas Eve - 7pm - Carol Service. Singing with masks.
Christmas Day - 10.30am - Reverend Alan Gaunt
Boxing Day - 11am - Revd Peter Beaman
Little Neston Methodist Church
Christmas Eve - 9pm - Joint Communion Service, with Neston Methodist Church and Willaston Methodist Church.
Boxing Day - 10.30am
Neston Methodist Church
Christmas Eve - Joint Service at Little Neston Methodist Church
Christmas Day - 10.45am
St Nicholas', Burton
Christmas Eve
4pm - Carols around the Tree
11.45pm - Midnight Communion
Christmas Day - 10am - Worship and Communion
St Winefride's Roman Catholic Church
Christmas Eve
4pm - Children's Mass
6.30pm - Carols
7pm - Vigil Mass
Christmas Day
9.30am - Christmas Day Mass
11am - Christmas Day Mass
Boxing Day
9.30am - Holy Family Mass
11am - Holy Family Mass
Life Church, Neston
Christmas Day - 10.30am
Willaston Methodist Church
Christmas Eve - Joint Service at Little Neston Methodist Church
Christmas Day - 10.45am
Willaston Christ Church
Christmas Eve - 4pm - Service for Christingle
Christmas Day - 11.30pm - Midnight Mass
Boxing Day - 10am - Parish Communion
All Saints, Thornton Hough
Christmas Eve - 11pm - Holy Communion for Christmas Eve
Christmas Day - 10.30am - Holy Communion for Christmas Day
Boxing Day - 10.30am - Morning Prayer for Christmas
