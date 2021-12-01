Willaston Copper Beech All Aglow for Christmas

Author: Fiona Mosley Published: 1st December 2021 20:30

The Willaston Lights Switch-on event took place on Friday 26th November and it wasn't just the children who enjoyed circling the iconic Willaston tree.

Fiona Mosley, President of the Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club, has been in touch to tell us all about this twinkling event.

With the promise of gales and rain from Storm Arwen, we kept a close eye on the forecast. Last minute contingencies were arranged in case the worst happened, but we decided to go ahead with the event and kept our fingers firmly crossed.

Our pizza man was unable to attend because his gas burner would not stand up to the wind, otherwise everything was in place, except the gazebos.

The wind was not as bad as predicted and the rain held off. Sarah Kincey regaled us with Christmas songs from the shelter of the memorial hall porch, mulled wine and mince pies were distributed by the Rotary team and the Country Market opened its doors.

By 6pm, a large crowd had gathered around the copper beech in the centre of the green, everyone waiting for the moment when Cheshire West and Chester Councillor, Myles Hogg, switched the lights on. A cheer rose up from the crowd as successful illumination was achieved.

Now all the children waited for Santa, their excitement growing by the minute until, music blaring and lights twinkling, he arrived! They had missed him last year, so this year was more special than ever. Santa was quickly surrounded by children. He gave out advent calendars and sweets to eager outstretched hands. Meanwhile the Willaston Ladies Choir sang carols from the porch in the hope that some of the parents would join in, but Santa stole the show.

At 6.30pm, Santa departed to pay a visit to another part of the village. Simon Le Barber started to sing from the porch, but by this time the wind had increased in strength and decreased in temperature. People started to drift home, children happy, parents relieved. The Country Market stayed open until 7pm and was so popular we had to restrict numbers entering for COVID safety.

Throughout the event Rotarians were collecting donations for our main charity, The Hive in Birkenhead, and other Rotary and local charities. Thanks to the generosity of the people of Willaston we took over £700 that evening.

We would like to thank all those who gave their time freely to help the Rotary Club: singers Sarah Kincey, The Tuesday Ladies Choir, Simon Le Barber. Also Myles Hogg, The Country Market, Phil the ice cream man, and all the residents of the green who moved their cars for us. Thanks to the local shops who stayed open late for the event: White Feather Home, Jillian Dawn florists, Peppers Café, Oak View Deli. Particular thanks to Yousseff Haghegh from the deli who acted as First Aider for the event and kept us cold Rotarians supplied with hot drinks and pies and to George at Spar for donating 300 mince pies.

Thanks from me to all the Rotarians who worked so hard to make the event a success.

Next year we hope to return to having more stalls, COVID permitting.

Meanwhile Santa will be on his sleigh around the village. Look out for the dates on aboutmyarea.co.uk/CH64 the Neston Life app and Facebook. We hope you all have a very happy and safe Christmas.

