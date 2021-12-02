  • Bookmark this page

Make a Difference and Represent Neston on the Town Council

Published: 2nd December 2021 22:05

A casual vacancy has become available for the Neston Ward, on Neston Town Council. 

Neston Town Council have issued Notice that a casual vacancy has become available on the Parish Council for a member to represent the Neston Ward.

Make a Difference.

The details are in the Notice below, please click the image to view a PDF version.

Make a Difference and Represent Neston on the Town Council

