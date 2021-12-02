Make a Difference and Represent Neston on the Town Council
|Published: 2nd December 2021 22:05
A casual vacancy has become available for the Neston Ward, on Neston Town Council.
Neston Town Council have issued Notice that a casual vacancy has become available on the Parish Council for a member to represent the Neston Ward.
The details are in the Notice below, please click the image to view a PDF version.
