Restoring The Well that Provided Fresh Water for the Iron Age Fort at Burton Point

The Friends of Hampstons Well group has been in touch with their latest news about the well, that was also once the main source of water for Burton village.

Hampstons Well Community garden is located on Station Road which leads from Burton village to the marshes by the Dee Estuary. Historically, the well was the main source of water for the village and in earlier times it is thought that the spring provided fresh water for the Iron Age fort at Burton Point.

The well became unused from the 1920s and the site became derelict. Itwas redeveloped as a community

garden in the 1970's but sadly, in more recent times, the site fell into a state of neglect, becoming overgrown, inaccessible and almost forgotten.

Recently, it was rediscovered by local people who formed The Friends of Hampstons Well, with an aim of

restoring and maintaining this site of special historical and ecological significance.

This determined group of individuals began to clear the site in early 2021. The feedback from visitors to the site has been fantastic: "'A hidden Gem; a little oasis of calm in a busy world; a little smidgen of paradise'.'

It has been a busy summer and autumn for The Friends of Hampstons Well. There have been regular volunteer

sessions to continue the ground work, on the first Saturday and third Thursday of the month. A Big Dig event took place 14th to16th October, when Friends and volunteers from the local community worked in partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council, Green Space Officer, Tim Lloyd, and volunteers from Quest/Engie in a joint venture to clear the Spring Pool. This event was aided by funding received via Councillor Myles Hogg.

A Music and Poetry Night at Gladstone Village Hall on 9th October not only raised the roof but also raised essential funds that will help with further restoration work. A special thanks to the performers Tony Wright's Trio, Helen Downey, Cliff Carr, Paul Pike and Emlyn Jones who volunteered their time and talents to help the Friends. The event also launch the Friends' crowdfunding campaign which ends on 11th December. Have a look at

the wonderful video and gallery on their Spacehive page. Please support the Friends in their work to restore and maintain the well and community garden. You can do this online or by contacting the group's secretary Bethan on 0151 336 6220, or email friendsofhampstonwell@outlook.com

Volunteer help is always welcome, with gardening and restoration work. Get loads of fresh air, exercise, meet new people, it's a great way to be involved in your community. Regular volunteer sessions happen on the first Saturday and third Thursday of the month, between 10.30am to 12.30pm, weather permitting. Just turn up with your wellies/boots.

