FURTHER UPDATE: Santa's Sleigh Route in Neston Monday, 20 December 2021

Published: 16th December 2021 14:56

CREDIT: Simon Robinson. Santa's Sleigh arriving in Willaston 2021.

Unfortunately practicalities have gotten in the way of Santa's pre-Christmas magic and now the only date he is able to visit Neston is Monday 20th December.

Organised by the Wirral and Neston hub of the Rotary Club, now part of North Wales and North West England Passport Club, Santa's Sleigh can only visit Neston with the help of an army of volunteer elves.

Santa's original planned visit to Ringway needed to be postponed, now tonight's trip Tuesday, 15th, to Parkgate, must also be cancelled.

His route is detailed below, when families will be warmly welcomed to come out and wave to Santa as he drives by. We look forward to seeing the sights and sounds of the sleigh, Santa's helpers and Santa himself.

Money raised this year will be donated to Maggie's Wirral and other Rotary charities. Wave to Santa and help raise funds for local charities.



