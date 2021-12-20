  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

FURTHER UPDATE: Santa's Sleigh Route in Neston Monday, 20 December 2021

Published: 16th December 2021 14:56

Santa's Sleigh arrives in Willaston 2021.CREDIT: Simon Robinson. Santa's Sleigh arriving in Willaston 2021.

Unfortunately practicalities have gotten in the way of Santa's pre-Christmas magic and now the only date he is able to visit Neston is Monday 20th December.

Organised by the Wirral and Neston hub of the Rotary Club, now part of North Wales and North West England Passport Club, Santa's Sleigh can only visit Neston with the help of an army of volunteer elves.

Santa's original planned visit to Ringway needed to be postponed, now tonight's trip Tuesday, 15th, to Parkgate, must also be cancelled.

His route is detailed below, when families will be warmly welcomed to come out and wave to Santa as he drives by. We look forward to seeing the sights and sounds of the sleigh, Santa's helpers and Santa himself.

Money raised this year will be donated to Maggie's Wirral and other Rotary charities. Wave to Santa and help raise funds for local charities.
Santa route Monday, 20 December.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies