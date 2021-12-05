  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Santa's Sleigh Routes in Neston 2021

Published: 5th December 2021 19:08

Santa's Sleigh arrives in Willaston 2021.CREDIT: Simon Robinson. Santa's Sleigh arrives in Willaston 2021.

  Wave to Santa and help raise funds for local charities.

Organised by the Wirral and Neston hub of the Rotary Club, now part of North Wales and North West England Passport Club, Santa's Sleigh will be touring the area during December, albeit covering fewer routes.

Families will be warmly welcomed to come out and see Santa, and the sights and sounds of the Sleigh and Santa's helpers will all add festive cheer to the neighbourhood.

Money raised this year will be donated to Maggie's Wirral and other Rotary charities.

Monday 6 December, 6-7.30pm - Ringway

Santa's Sleigh visits Ringway.

Thursday 15th December, 6-7.30pm - Parkgate

Santa's Sleigh visits Parkgate.

Monday 20 December, 6-7.30pm - West Vale

Santa's Sleigh visits West Vale.

See also: Willaston Copper Beech All Aglow for Christmas.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies