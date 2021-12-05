Santa's Sleigh Routes in Neston 2021

Published: 5th December 2021 19:08

CREDIT: Simon Robinson. Santa's Sleigh arrives in Willaston 2021.

Wave to Santa and help raise funds for local charities.



Organised by the Wirral and Neston hub of the Rotary Club, now part of North Wales and North West England Passport Club, Santa's Sleigh will be touring the area during December, albeit covering fewer routes.

Families will be warmly welcomed to come out and see Santa, and the sights and sounds of the Sleigh and Santa's helpers will all add festive cheer to the neighbourhood.

Money raised this year will be donated to Maggie's Wirral and other Rotary charities.

Monday 6 December, 6-7.30pm - Ringway

Thursday 15th December, 6-7.30pm - Parkgate

Monday 20 December, 6-7.30pm - West Vale

See also: Willaston Copper Beech All Aglow for Christmas.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.