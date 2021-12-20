  • Bookmark this page

UPDATE: Santa's Sleigh Will Visit Neston Monday, 20 December 2021

Published: 15th December 2021 10:57

Santa's Sleigh arrives in Willaston 2021.CREDIT: Simon Robinson. Santa's Sleigh arriving in Willaston 2021.

Unfortunately practicalities have gotten in the way of Santa's pre-Christmas magic and now the only date he is able to visit Neston is Monday 20th December.

Organised by the Wirral and Neston hub of the Rotary Club, now part of North Wales and North West England Passport Club, Santa's Sleigh can only visit Neston with the help of an army of volunteer elves.

Santa's original planned visit to Ringway needed to be postponed, now tonight's trip Tuesday, 15th, to Parkgate, must also be cancelled.

His route is still being drafted by the elves and will be announced as soon as possible, keep an eye out for our announcement on the AboutMyArea/CH64 website and our social media pages.

Families will be warmly welcomed when they come out and see Santa, and we look forward to seeing the sights and sounds of the sleigh, Santa's helpers and Santa himself.

Money raised this year will be donated to Maggie's Wirral and other Rotary charities. Wave to Santa and help raise funds for local charities.

